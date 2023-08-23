AEW Dynamite Preview 8/23: The Elite Vs. The Gunns & Juice Robinson, More

The final episode of "AEW Dynamite" before All In at Wembley Stadium takes place this evening at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. Five matches are penciled in for tonight's Fyter Fest special broadcast, including The Elite's Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson going up against Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn in a trios bout. That encounter occurs just days before The Golden Elite (Omega, Kota Ibushi, and "Hangman" Adam Page) battle Bullet Club Gold (Robinson and Jay White) and Konosuke Takeshita at All In.

Along with that, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis will be defending the ROH World Tag Team Championship against Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy. The winner of that match will defend the belts against Adam Cole and reigning AEW World Champion MJF on the All In pre-show. Also, Skye Blue is set to take on The Outcasts' Ruby Soho, Jon Moxley goes one-on-one with Rey Fénix (who has reportedly been pulled from All In this weekend), and Swerve Strickland and AR Fox face Darby Allin and Nick Wayne in tag team action.

Away from in-ring action, MJF and Cole will speak with Renee Paquette ahead of their AEW World Championship clash on Sunday. Elsewhere, Chris Jericho and Will Ospreay will sign a contract to make their All In clash official, FTR and The Young Bucks will have a face-to-face interview ahead of their AEW World Tag Team Championship clash this weekend, and Jack Perry plans to retire the FTW Championship.