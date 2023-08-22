Rey Fenix Reportedly Out Of Stadium Stampede Match At AEW All In

Eddie Kingston is reportedly down one partner for the Stadium Stampede match at AEW's All In London pay-per-view: Rey Fenix, according to the latest report from Fightful Select. Per the report, the reason behind him missing the event is a "travel or visa" issue, and not because of an injury. Fenix was just in action on last Friday night's episode of "Rampage" where he defeated Komander.

It's unclear as of this writing, if someone will be taking Fenix's place or if the numbers of the teams will just be changed instead. The original match was supposed to have Fenix and his brother Penta El Zero Miedo, Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Trent Beretta face Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta. The Blackpool Combat Club side was looking for three more partners for the match. The match was created by Kingston on the August 16 edition of "Dynamite." Last week's episode was also Kingston's return to AEW, for the first time since performing in New Japan Pro-Wrestling's annual G1 Climax tournament.

All In is set to place at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, August 27. Other matches set for the event include MJF defending the AEW World Title against his current tag team partner, Adam Cole in the main event, Hikaru Shida defending the AEW Women's World Championship in a four-way match that includes Toni Storm, Saraya, and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., and The Golden Elite will be facing Konosuke Takeshita and Bullet Club Gold's Jay White and Juice Robinson.