Jack Perry Says He Will Retire The FTW Championship On Next Week's AEW Dynamite

During tonight's special episode of "AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen," Jack Perry declared that he will "retire" the FTW Championship on next week's episode. Perry has been a heel since losing his "Jungle Boy" gimmick.

Perry holds the title currently and has been the champion since he defeated HOOK on the July 19 episode of "Dynamite." He won by hitting HOOK with the title while the referee's back was turned. It marked two things — Perry's first single title wins in AEW and HOOK's first loss in the promotion.

Taz was the one who first introduced the FTW Championship back in the late '90s, while he was in Extreme Championship Wrestling. At that time, he and ECW Original Sabu were the only titleholders. Taz later brought back the title in July 2020 and Brian Cage was the first titleholder since it was unified with the ECW World Heavyweight Championship in March 1999. Starks held the title after Cage before losing it to HOOK in July 2022.