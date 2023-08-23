WWE Exec Bruce Prichard Blasts Wrestling Docuseries Dark Side Of The Ring

"Dark Side of the Ring" has generated plenty of attention and an equal amount of controversy during the TV series' run, both for its subject matters and the way it's approached them. One of its biggest critics is WWE Executive Bruce Prichard.

Prichard's criticism stepped up over the past week, with him declaring he'd never be associated with the program again. On the latest episode of "Something To Wrestle," Prichard responded to a question about his previous remarks, citing the show's reliance on a certain wrestling journalist, and other factors.

"It's my show, it's my opinion," Prichard said. "My opinion is I don't want to deal with the negative, I don't want to deal in things that are just blatant, out and out wrong, bad, bad journalism, bad television when they had the truth, and they just chose to ignore it. That's all. The human beings, I like them both. But I don't like it, and guys, if you're listening, I told you that from day one. We sat down and you guys went through this s**t, and I told you, 'Yeah, that's not how it happened. This is how it happened, and here's what nobody else will tell you.' And when you choose to go on and believe people like Dave Meltzer, who has never spent one day in this business working. He is a reporter – great reporter. But he's not an expert. He's an expert on rumor and innuendo, he's an expert on stirring s**t.