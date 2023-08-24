CM Punk Teaming Up With Darby Allin, Sting, And A Mystery Partner On AEW Collision

CM Punk will get a final tune-up match this Saturday on "AEW Collision" ahead of his high-profile bout against Samoa Joe at Sunday's All In pay-per-view. It was announced on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" that Punk will team up with Darby Allin, Sting, and a mystery partner against the quartet of Jay White, Swerve Strickland, Luchasaurus, and Brian Cage. Joe will be on commentary for the clash which AEW is dubbing as an "all-star eight-man match."

The match will also serve as a final tune-up for Allin, Sting, White, and Strickland, all of whom will also wrestle in front of over 80,000 fans this Sunday. While Allin and Sting will team up against Strickland and Christian Cage at All In, White will represent Bullet Club Gold in their trios match against The Golden Elite.

As noted earlier, Christian replaced AR Fox for the All In bout after Strickland fired the latter for suffering a pinfall to Nick Wayne on "Dynamite."

The aforementioned eight-man match is not the only confirmed bout scheduled for Saturday's "Collision." It was also announced last night that Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, and Penta El Zero Miedo will team up against The Butcher, The Blade, and Kip Sabian in trios action. This match will help Kingston and Cassidy prepare for their Stadium Stampede match at All In.

While the pair of multi-man matches will air on TNT this Saturday night, they were taped immediately after "Dynamite" went off the air at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia. Unlike most recent episodes of "Collision" that have aired live, this week's show was taped to enable the AEW roster to travel to the United Kingdom ahead of Sunday's All In, which will emanate from Wembley Stadium in London.