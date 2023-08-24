MJF Condemns WWE Vs. AEW Tribalism, Says He Loves Watching Cody Rhodes And LA Knight

AEW World Champion MJF has choice words for wrestling fans who choose to remain loyal to either WWE or AEW, imploring them to enjoy both promotions instead of bickering online. Appearing on this week's "Busted Open," MJF pointed to the "weird thing in professional wrestling" where fans are disrespectful to each other with a degree of animosity that, he reveals, is not shared by the wrestlers from the two companies.

"Realistically, the better the two companies are doing, the more money we're gonna make," MJF said. "So, stop arguing. We're all having a freakin' blast. I'm watching LA Knight and Cody Rhodes every week and having a blast, just like fans out there watching Better Than You BayBay having a blast. There's so much great professional wrestling going on, and there's more than enough room for it — clearly.

"AEW is about to have the biggest crowd — and this is not hyperbole — ever in the history of the sport. When I think about that, it's insane to me."

In typical MJF fashion, he indirectly took credit for All In's ticket sales, noting that "people can't get enough of MJF" because he's very relatable, save for the fact that he's a "freak athlete" and "way more handsome than everybody." To shed light on why he's relatable to the average fan, MJF revealed he grew up with a fathead of John Cena in his bedroom, a sight he was greeted with every morning.

"I woke up to that man staring at me," MJF revealed. "That's insane. I had posters of CM Punk, Roddy Piper, Greg Valentine, Jerry Lynn, and Buddy Rodgers. I lived for this s–t, and now I get to look into that camera and say, 'I'm the headliner for the biggest show ever' — and it's not hyperbole. It's because people see themselves in me. I'm a part of that dream, and I'm proud to be a part of that dream."