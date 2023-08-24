Jim Ross Remembers Wrestling Legend Terry Funk, Names All-Time Favorite Match

It was announced yesterday that Terry Funk had died at the age of 79. After that news broke, current All Elite Wrestling commentator Jim Ross spoke with Sports Illustrated about his late friend.

"I loved him like family," Ross said. "Terry was a brilliant mind. Absolutely amazing ring psychology. He was physically and mentally as tough as a $2 steak."

Funk had many iconic matches throughout his career, including battling "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair — who shared the news of Funk's death on social media — in an "I Quit" match at the National Wrestling Alliance's Clash Of The Champions 9 – New York Knock Out event in 1989. Ross thinks that bout "still stands the test of time."

"One of my all-time favorites in my near 50 years in pro wrestling," Ross said. "Terry was special. And he was brave enough to reinvent himself multiple times."

Ross added that Funk — who had been struggling with his health in recent years — was "irreplaceable." He also said that "there will never be another" like the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.

Funk's legendary in-ring career began in 1965 and saw him work for promotions such as WWE, All Japan Pro Wrestling, and Extreme Championship Wrestling. The "Hardcore Icon" officially hung up his wrestling boots in 2017. Funk received the honor of being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with his brother, Dory Funk Jr., in 2009.