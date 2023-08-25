Backstage Update On Anthony Ogogo's AEW Roster Status

Anthony Ogogo is still with All Elite Wrestling, for those who were wondering due to his long absence. In a report from Fightful Select, the Olympic bronze medal-winning boxer is set to be with the promotion until at least the beginning of 2025.

Per the report, Ogogo signed a two-year contract extension sometime between the end of 2020 and the start of 2023. It was also noted that he's "healthy" and the reason behind him not being on AEW programming is that there haven't been any creative plans for him. While he's not on the card for this Sunday's All In pay-per-view in London, the United Kingdom native will still be doing media to help promote the event.

It was on October 26, 2019, when Cody Rhodes announced that Ogogo had signed with AEW. It happened, during Southside Wrestling's 9th Anniversary show in the U.K. (an event that turned out to be the last for the promotion). Later at that same event, Ogogo knocked out MJF after the future AEW World Champion interrupted his announcement about joining AEW.

Ogogo's last "Dynamite" match was on June 4, 2021, where he and Q.T. Marshall defeated Cody Rhodes and Lee Johnson. Ogogo's last AEW match was shown during an episode of "Dark," which was recorded on August 21, 2022.

Also, last year, Ogogo wrestled at several PROGRESS Wrestling events, including the Progress Chapter 146: They Think It's Over event. That was on November 27, 2022 and it's the last time Ogogo was in a wrestling ring for a match.