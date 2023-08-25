Details Of Rey Mysterio's Injury During Recent WWE SmackDown Match

During the final for the United States Championship Invitational Tournament last month, Rey Mysterio appeared to suffer a head injury after absorbing a suicide dive from Santos Escobar. As a result, the referee stopped the action, and Escobar was named as the victor of the contest. While conflicting reports emerged in the wake of Mysterio's injury, Escobar has now provided some clarity on the situation that unfolded on the July 28 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Speaking with "Ten Count," Escobar explained that he was indeed set to win that night, but in the midst of the action, Mysterio sustained a mild concussion, which subsequently led the referee to call off the match.

"The show that you got is the show that it was gonna be," Escobar said. "I believe that it is important to present a good show and I believe that was the case that night. Rey and I went hard at it. That's what we agreed upon. We have a very long relationship. We have a bond, and when you have that, you go hard. That's what happens when you go hard. I'm just glad that he had a small, mild concussion, but he came back hard. Then, well you know what happened a couple of weeks after the fact."

Luckily for Mysterio, he bounced back relatively quickly, defeating Austin Theory to win the United States Championship on the August 11 episode of "SmackDown." Following his loss to Mysterio, Theory secured a rematch for the title by beating L.A. Knight in a number-one contender match. The date and location of that title match has yet to be announced.

