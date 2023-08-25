Late WWE Star Bray Wyatt's Final Instagram Post Takes On A Tragic New Meaning

The world of professional wrestling is full of tragic tales and lives cut short, stars that shone brightly and burnt out too soon. On Thursday, August 24, 2023, fans learned of another sad and shocking instance when WWE's Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque announced the death of popular star Bray Wyatt — real name Windham Rotunda — at the age of 36.

Despite the fact that he suffered multiple injuries during his career, Rotunda's death at such a young age is nothing short of shocking. In fact, recent reports suggested that fans may soon see Bray Wyatt back on WWE programming: Wrestling Inc. reported on August 10 that, per a story from Fightful Select, Rotunda was nearing a return from an undisclosed illness. The outlet later confirmed that, after the article's initial publication, Rotunda's illness threatened both his career and his life itself. Nevertheless, fans were heartened to learn that the man behind the Bray Wyatt character had seemingly overcome his illness or, at the very least, was able to manage it, given the reports that he was close to being medically cleared to perform.

Soon after news of Rotunda's death broke, tributes from fellow wrestlers and industry personnel began pouring in over social media, with friends and contemporaries sharing their grief. Matt Hardy said he's absolutely shattered to lose his friend. Ric Flair said he was reflecting on life after Rotunda's death — who was his son's age — and the death of another friend, Terry Funk, the day prior. Kim Piper Benson, who performs as Piper Niven, said she didn't know Rotunda personally but that the Bray Wyatt character was an inspiration "for the misfits and outcasts of this world" like herself.

The idea of dying too young and Rotunda's character's dark and eerie presence are both relevant to his final Instagram post, which takes on a tragic new meaning in the wake of his death.