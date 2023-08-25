Watch: Fans Chant 'Thank You Bray' In One Of Late WWE Star's Final SmackDown Spots

Windham Rotunda, known as Bray Wyatt in WWE, unexpectedly died yesterday at the age of 36. Fans and personalities within the wrestling industry have been posting memories of the former WWE Champion since the news broke, and a video is currently being shared of Wyatt's final in-ring televised WWE appearance. The clip contains a special moment between Wyatt and the fans.

Bray Wyatt's last in-ring TV appearance was alongside his brother as they came in and took out Hit Row. The crowd then started chanting "THANK YOU, BRAY" Looking back—this was truly a special moment. ❤️

pic.twitter.com/CcYFi5gfJX — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 25, 2023

The video is from the February 17 episode of "WWE SmackDown," where Wyatt and Uncle Howdy interrupted Hit Row's Ashantee "Thee" Adonis, B-Fab, and Top Dolla in the middle of the ring. Wyatt and Howdy — who was reportedly being played by Wyatt's real-life brother, Bo Dallas — attacked Adonis and Dolla and sent them both out of the ring. "The Eater of Worlds" then grabbed a microphone and said, "You're welcome, Montreal.' The crowd responded by chanting, "Thank you, Bray." Wyatt concluded the segment by warning the winner of the Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley match at Elimination Chamber to run.

Wyatt was written out of storylines a few days after that segment took place. It's said that the two-time WWE Universal Champion contracted COVID-19, which "exacerbated" problems with his heart. Wyatt reportedly died of a heart attack.