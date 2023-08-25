WWE Star Cody Rhodes Assembles His WarGames Dream Team

The match concept for WarGames was conceived by the legendary Dusty Rhodes decades ago. In recent years, it was resurrected by Triple H, making its first appearance in the WWE ecosystem for "NXT" before becoming the centerpiece of last year's Survivor Series. But with WarGames sitting on the shelf for a number of years, it only makes sense that Dusty's son, Cody Rhodes, has yet to be locked inside the cage for such a match.

He nearly came close in 2000 with AEW's iteration — Blood & Guts — but the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to it before it could ever actually happen. But who knows what the future holds for "The American Nightmare" in entering a match of "The American Dream's" design? Rhodes has already given it a bit of thought as he had an answer during a recent Reddit AMA for who he'd put on his WarGames dream team if he ever had the opportunity to be a part of the match.

Rhodes had a forward-thinking approach if he were to pull only from the current WWE roster. Outside of himself, he'd want to team with four versions of Kevin Owens — clearly requiring cloning to be more commonplace. After all, in WarGames' short WWE history, Owens is already a bit of a veteran. In 2019, he was on the winning side of the equation as he made his way to "NXT" to partner up with Dominik Dijakovic, Keith Lee, and Tommaso Ciampa against The Undisputed Era. However, last November, he tasted defeat at the hands of The Bloodline and their "Honorary Uce" at the time, Sami Zayn.

But in assembling a team of all-time wrestling greats, Rhodes would choose to stand beside his father Dusty, in addition to Sting, Shawn Michaels, and Rey Mysterio. Of his squad, only Sting has been inside WarGames before, entering 19 over the course of his career and being victorious in 15 of them.