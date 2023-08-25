Update On Whether AEW Commentator Nigel McGuinness Will Return To The Ring At All In

While Nigel McGuinness reportedly may be preparing for a return to in-ring wrestling, it doesn't appear likely that it will happen on AEW's All In pay-per-view. According to Fightful Select, the commentator claimed at the All In media junket he won't be wrestling on the show in his home country of England on August 27.

McGuinness cited Bryan Danielson's injury as something that kept him off the card. McGuinness recently said on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast he would come out of retirement for a match against Danielson at Wembley Stadium. Danielson suffered a broken arm against Kazuchika Okada at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in June, but McGuinness joked on the podcast that Danielson is just "too chicken" to face him.

Previous reports did not confirm whether the former Ring of Honor Champion was cleared to return to the ring, though measures were being taken. The 47-year-old's last match was in December 2011, and his last televised bout was in September 2010, against Stevie Richards on "TNA Explosion." McGuinness also told Fightful during the All In media junket he believes he is better as a commentator. McGuinness signed with AEW/ROH in April 2023 following his WWE release in October 2022. He called matches for "NXT UK," "WWE NXT," and "205 Live" while with the company.