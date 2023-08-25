Booker T On Windham Rotunda's 'Generational' Mind For Wrestling, Bray Wyatt Character

Tributes to the late Windham Rotunda, known to WWE fans as Bray Wyatt, have poured in since his untimely death on Thursday at the age of 36, and Booker T is also remembering the star fondly.

Booker T and his co-host, Brad Gilmore, received the news of Rotunda's passing while on the air during the latest episode of "The Hall of Fame" on Thursday. An obviously shaken Booker T said fans are not going to hear any bad words about Rotunda, a man the two-time WWE Hall of Famer said he knew well.

"I sat and I talked with that kid many, many a times and he seemed well grounded, someone who knew exactly what he wanted, someone who had direction and purpose, and then we wake up, 36-years-old and he's not here," Booker T said.

He also said finding out about Rotunda's passing is why he always says to hug those you love a little tighter, because "no one is promised tomorrow."