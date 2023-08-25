WWE Donating Merchandise Proceeds To Widow And Children Of The Late Bray Wyatt

On Thursday evening, the wrestling world was shocked after WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque announced that Windham Rotunda (WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt) died unexpectedly at the age of 36.

It was then later reported by Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp (who was granted permission beforehand from Rotunda's family), that Rotunda's cause of death was a heart attack, and his heart issues had worsened after contracting COVID-19 earlier this year.

Since the news of his passing, WWE has started a donation for Rotunda's widow and former WWE announcer JoJo Offerman and for his children. It appears that all of Rotunda's merchandise such as shirts, replica masks, and plaques on the WWE Shop website include this description "In the wake of Bray Wyatt's death, WWE will donate all net proceeds to support JoJo Offerman and Bray's children."

For those who want to help out, when searching for "Bray Wyatt" in the search bar, there are a total of 20 available items. As of this writing, the bestselling item, "Men's Black Bray Wyatt Revel In What You Are T-Shirt" had only four left in stock.

After going public with their relationship in September 2018, Offerman and Rotunda became engaged in April 2022. Back in January, Offerman was a guest on the Bella Twins podcast, where she revealed that she and Rotunda were planning to get married at the "end of the year." The couple has two children together: Knash and Hyrie. Knash was born on May 18, 2019, while Hyrie was born on May 28, 2020. Rotunda also has two other daughters from a previous marriage.