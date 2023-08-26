Cody Rhodes To Appear As Guest On Grayson Waller Effect At WWE Payback

He may not have a scheduled match on WWE Payback, but Cody Rhodes will appear as a guest on the Grayson Waller Effect at the premium live event from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on September 2. The announcement was made during the first hour of "WWE SmackDown" on Friday, where Rhodes was present to pay tribute to the late Terry Funk.

When the announcement was made on "SmackDown," it was mentioned that Rhodes may be commenting on "finishing the story" after his WrestleMania loss against Roman Reigns. Rhodes has not been in the title picture since. It's also not clear if Rhodes' appearance on Waller's talk show will lead to a match at Payback, but Waller will be coming off a loss to United States Champion Rey Mysterio on "SmackDown" after interferences from both Austin Theory and Santos Escobar.

Rhodes was most recently seen in the main event of "WWE Raw," teaming with tag team champions Sami Zayn and a returning Kevin Owens against The Judgment Day. The week prior, Rhodes teamed with Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura to defeat the group, prior to Nakamura turning on the champion.