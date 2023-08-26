Orange Cassidy Wins 30th Consecutive AEW International Title Defense On Rampage

Orange Cassidy completed his 30th consecutive successful title defense as AEW International Champion on "AEW Rampage," this time putting away Aaron Solo. At various points in the match, Harley Cameron — who accompanied Solo to the ring — made her presence felt and nearly helped her QTV stablemate pull off a huge upset. She would even use unconventional methods like singing a song to distract Cassidy, especially when the champion had Solo set up for an Orange Punch, and ultimately passed her boot to Solo, who proceeded to nail Cassidy in the face with it. Despite all the shenanigans, Cassidy prevailed with a combination of an Orange Punch and Beach Break for the pinfall victory.

Cassidy has now successfully retained his title against the likes of Solo, Wheeler Yuta, Johnny TV, AR Fox, and Swerve Strickland over the past few months. "Freshly Squeezed" originally won the All-Atlantic Championship with a victory over PAC last October, going on to defend the title against all-comers for the better part of six months. In March 2023, his title would be renamed the AEW International Championship.

The match against Solo proved to be Cassidy's final tune-up ahead of Sunday's All In pay-per-view, where he teams up with Eddie Kingston, Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta), and Penta El Zero Miedo against Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta), Santana, and Ortiz in the third-ever Stadium Stampede match. While Cassidy and his teammates have never participated in the unique bout, they do have experience wrestling in hardcore matches and backstage brawls over the course of their careers, not to mention the last four years in AEW.