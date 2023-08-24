AEW Finalizes Lineup For Stadium Stampede Match At All In, Including Santana And Ortiz

AEW confirmed the lineup for the Stadium Stampede match after the return of two stars to AEW on this week's "AEW Dynamite."

Proud & Powerful, the duo of Santana and Ortiz, returned to AEW this past week and they will now feature on the All In show. The duo will team up with the Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli to face Best Friends – the team of Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta, Orange Cassidy, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Eddie Kingston in a Stadium Stampede match.

Santana has been out of action since June 2022 after he suffered an ACL injury in the Blood And Guts match, where he had, incidentally, teamed with Moxley, Castagnoli, Yuta, Ortiz, and Kingston. Ortiz, meanwhile, last wrestled in AEW back in March and has been off AEW television, despite wrestling for other promotions. Ortiz and Santana were apparently not on good terms last year, but AAA's Konnan revealed recently that the duo have patched things up.

All In will see the third Stadium Stampede match in AEW history, with the first two taking place at the 2021 and 2022 editions of Double or Nothing. Santana and Ortiz have been involved in both Stadium Stampede matches, both times representing The Inner Circle, losing against The Elite in 2021, but winning in 2022 against The Pinnacle. They are the only two stars from this year's match that have previously featured in a Stadium Stampede match.