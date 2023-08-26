Chris Jericho Reveals How AEW All In Match Against Will Ospreay Came About

While All In may be emanating from Ospreay's home country, Jericho attests that he's likely stepped foot in England more times than Ospreay has wrestled there, which, in essence, could make this a homecoming for Jericho as well. As fans also continue trying to distinguish the roles of babyface and heel in this matchup, Jericho is adamant that the lines have been blurred in this case.

"There's no babyface and heel," Jericho said. "It's like going to the Super Bowl or going to a World Cup final, people are going to cheer for who they are going to cheer for, and they want to see a great game. That's the way I feel about it. So to me, to get the chance to face Will in Wembley at this show, I can't think of another match that I'd rather have. I really can't. There's some other ones that are big, but that one to me just seems like a big fight feel. It's very unique, and it can only happen at All In, in my opinion."

As of Thursday, the betting odds revealed Ospreay as the favorite (-1000) heading into his All In match against Jericho (+500).

