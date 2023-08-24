Will Ospreay, Darby Allin & Sting Biggest Betting Favorites For AEW All In

The latest betting odds for All In show that Darby Allin and Sting are heavy favorites to win their coffin match, while the odds favor Will Ospreay to beat Chris Jericho.

As per the latest BetOnline odds, Allin and Sting are the odds' favorite (-1000) to defeat Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage (+500) in the coffin match. Cage replaced AR Fox in the match after Strickland dismissed Fox from the Mogul Affiliates group. Hometown hero Ospreay, meanwhile, is tipped to beat Jericho at the Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday. On this past week's "AEW Dynamite," Ospreay cut a scathing promo on the veteran star during the contract signing segment.

CM Punk, too, is the overwhelming favorite to defeat Samoa Joe for the Real World Championship.

Aussie Open will defend their ROH World Tag Team titles against MJF and Adam Cole in the AEW All In Zero Hour pre-show, and the champs will retain their titles, according to the bookies. The bookies also feel that MJF will walk away from All In as the AEW World Champion when he faces Adam Cole in the main event.

Here are all the odds for All In: (- denotes favorite, + denotes underdog)

ROH World Tag Team Championship

Aussie Open (c) (-240)

MJF and Adam Cole (+170)

AEW World Tag Team Championship

FTR (c) (-200)

Young Bucks (+150)

AEW Women's World Championship

Hikaru Shida (c) (+100)

Saraya (+125)

Britt Baker (+400)

Toni Storm (+550)

Coffin Match (The odds haven't been updated since Christian Cage replaced AR Fox)

Darby Allin and Sting (-1000)

Swerve Strickland and AR Fox (+500)



Six-man Tag Team match

The Golden Elite (-300)

Bullet Club Gold and Konosuke Takeshita (+200)

Singles match

Will Ospreay (-1000)

Chris Jericho (+500)

Real World Championship match

CM Punk (-800)

Samoa Joe (+425)

AEW World Championship

MJF (c) (-400)

Adam Cole (+250)

The odds haven't been released by BetOnline for the Stadium Stampede match, the AEW World Trios Championship match, and the FTW Championship match.