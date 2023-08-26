Chris Jericho Comments On Being Part Of Two Of The Biggest Wrestling Shows Of All Time

According to AEW boss Tony Khan, All In has sold over 80,000 tickets, putting it up there alongside WWE WrestleMania 32 in Dallas as one of the biggest wrestling shows of all time. This is undoubtedly a monumental achievement for any company, especially one still so young, and now inaugural AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has commented on it while appearing on "Casual Conversations," noting that he is one of the few who will have wrestled on both shows when he takes on NJPW star Will Ospreay at Wembley Stadium.

"It's amazing to think it's the biggest show in pro wrestling history," Jericho said, "and that's kind of really just starting to hit me up. As a matter of fact, I got a text the other day from Mox, who said, and this is Mox, he doesn't really talk a lot about stuff like this. He said that he and I have been on the two biggest wrestling shows of all time. So that's a pretty cool thing to be able to say, especially for me when you've done as much as I've done and been around as long as I have. When you get to moments like this, you don't take that for granted, especially with AEW being four years old."