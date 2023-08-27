HOOK Returns On AEW Collision To Challenge Jack Perry To A Match At All In

Jack Perry's continued attempt to tarnish the legacy of the FTW Championship was stopped dead in its tracks on "AEW Collision" — and his reign with the title could be set to come to an end at Wembley Stadium. After weeks of running down ECW and defeating Rob Van Dam to retain the title on the August 9 edition of "AEW Dynamite," Perry was slated to retire the long-standing rebel championship less than 24 hours before AEW's biggest show to date, All In.

Opening tonight's episode of "Collision," Perry made his way out to the ring with flowers and funeral proceedings and shared his memories with the belt, before grabbing a sledgehammer as he looked to put an end to the FTW legacy. However, his tag team partner turned bitter rival, HOOK, would make his return after a six-week absence, suplexing Perry through a table and challenging him to a match at All In on August 27.

"Wembley. Sunday." It's official! FTW Champion Jack Perry vs. HOOK at #AEWAllIn ZERO HOUR! TOMORROW LIVE from Wembley Stadium in London, UK, at 5pm BST/12pm ET/9am PT! Watch #AEWCollision Fyter Fest on TNT!@730hook | @boy_myth_legend pic.twitter.com/xoCCMsyFw4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023

Perry defeated HOOK last month in Boston to win his first singles title in AEW, ending a 357-day reign for the tough-as-nails New York product. Other former FTW Champions include HOOK's legendary father Taz — the originator of the title in the 1990s — as well as Sabu, Ricky Starks, and Brian Cage.