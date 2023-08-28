WWE's Cody Rhodes Explains Why He Wears Suits, Acknowledges Detractors

"WrestleMania" main eventer Cody Rhodes is as well known in pro wrestling as anybody for dressing smartly and wearing suits, with his distinctive look being a massive part of his wrestling persona. Now, during an appearance on WWE's "After The Bell" podcast, he would discuss this passion for dressing up, which started when he first departed the company to work the independent circuit in 2016. Surprisingly, though, he would reveal that not everyone was a fan of his fashion choices, and he was advised at one point against dressing in this manner.

"I had someone once tell me, and this was very dumb, this person, they're not dumb who told me, but the statement was dumb that I shouldn't wear suits," Cody revealed. "It intimidates people. So I thought, okay, well, maybe I'll get sweats and, like, a black sleeveless hoodie. I like sleeveless hoodies. I got a good biceps, so that'll work for me."

Rhodes would go on to add, "I've always had different outlooks on, you know, the classic quote of dress for the job you want, not the job you have. But I think in the beginning, admittedly the beginning, because I started wearing suits everywhere, every day when I left WWE in 2015, and when I went on the independent scene, and I'd be wearing a suit, and that, on an independent level, was very different, and a lot of people hadn't seen that. And it was a gimmick. I think, if I can use that word, it was a gimmick."