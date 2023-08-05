Cody Rhodes Says Main-Eventing WWE WrestleMania Is A High, But 'You Have To Win'

It's been almost four months since Cody Rhodes faced Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania. Now "The American Nightmare" is speaking on just how important making it to the center of WWE's grandest stage was to him.

"I think there's this natural high that you get from doing what we do." Rhodes explained on Sam Roberts' "Notsam Wrestling" podcast, "There's a next-level euphoria that we can only ever hope to get to, and the only way you can get to it is the most selective moment in what we do: the main event of WrestleMania."

Rhodes' path to WrestleMania's main event was a long one that included leaving WWE in 2016 after expressing frustration with the Stardust character. His return was one of 2022's biggest moments, and fans were immediately on the edge of their seats in anticipation of a WrestleMania match with Reigns.

"I was telling my mom, it's like getting elected President in the business," Rhodes said. "The match is going to be the main event of the year of pro wrestling. It's going to put it all together, and this year there was a real excitement ... I'm not knocking any previous main events, but if you were there at So-Fi and even at home, you could feel it. That whole week ... I was geared up and amped up and ready. Every community appearance, everything I did, even with long hours, it was genuinely just a blessing. You main-evented WrestleMania, something that no one in my family had ever done.

"But ... you have to win at WrestleMania."