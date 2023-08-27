WWE Announces Butch As A Competitor In NXT Global Heritage Invitational

Butch is returning to "WWE NXT."

Over the weekend, WWE announced more competitors for the "NXT" Global Heritage Invitational. Eight men will compete in two groups in a round-robin-style tournament to determine who will challenge Noam Dar for the "NXT" Heritage Cup Championship at NXT No Mercy on September 30.

We now know that Tyler Bate, Butch, and Charlie Dempsey will be part of Block A, while Joe Coffey, Duke Hudson, and Nathan Frazer will be part of Block B. The remaining two participants are expected to be announced before this Tuesday when the tournament begins.

Dar recently regained the Heritage Cup by defeating Frazer at "NXT Heatwave" on August 22. This is now his third reign after he initially dethroned Tyler Bate in 2021. Mark Coffey won it in the summer of 2022 only for Dar to regain it before "NXT UK" was phased out.

Butch last appeared on "NXT" in October 2022 when he and Ridge Holland challenged Pretty Deadly for the "NXT" Tag Team Championship. He previously had a lengthy run on the brand as Pete Dunne from 2017 until 2022. During that time, he held the "NXT UK" Championship and the "NXT" Tag Team titles alongside Matt Riddle. Butch's appearance will continue the trend of main roster stars appearing on Tuesday nights as "NXT" has featured Seth Rollins, Baron Corbin, Mustafa Ali, Dana Brooke, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio in recent months.