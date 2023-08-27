Trinity Vs. Deonna Purrazzo Set To Main Event Tonight's Impact Wrestling Emergence PPV

PWInsider Elite is reporting that tonight's Impact Emergence pay-per-view is set to be headlined by Deonna Purrazzo vs. Trinity for the Knockouts World Championship. The event will emanate from the Rebel Entertainment Center in Toronto and currently has 10 matches advertised.

Trinity defeated Purrazzo at Slammiversary in July to capture her first Knockouts title. There was a push from fans on social media for their Slammiversary match to go on last, but that honor ended up going to Nick Aldis vs. Alex Shelley for the Impact World Championship, which was followed by Josh Alexander's return from injury. Since then, Trinity has defeated The Coven in tag action and has defeated Jody Threat in singles competition. Emergence will mark her first title defense.

Emergence will also feature an eight-man tag bout pitting Bully Ray, Moose, Brian Myers, and X-Division Champion Lio Rush against KUSHIDA, Alexander, and The Motor City Machine Guns. Eddie Edwards and Frankie Kazarian will look to settle their feud when they go "back to school" and square off at Kowalski's school. Subculture will defend the Impact World Tag Team titles against The Rascalz, while MK Ultra will defend the Knockouts tag titles in a four-way.

The card will also see SANADA return and face Jake Something, Eric Young battles Deaner in a No DQ bout, and Johnny Swinger will get his awaited title shot against Digital Media Champion Kenny King. The pre-show will include Yuya Uemura and Joe Hendry vs. The Good Hands, plus Mike Bailey vs. Alan Angels.

Wrestling Inc. will have live coverage of Emergence later tonight.