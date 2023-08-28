Seth Rollins Breaks Down At WWE Live Event, Pays Tribute To The Late Bray Wyatt

This past Thursday, the world was shocked by the news of the death of Windham Rotunda, better known to wrestling fans as WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt. Rotunda was only 36, and he left behind his fiance JoJo Offerman and his four children.

Several wrestlers have done tributes for Rotunda from all across the different promotions. All Elite Wrestling stable, The House of Black's, All In ring entrance was dedicated to the late star, while AEW star and former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho honored him at his Fozzy concert in London. Rotunda's last opponent, WWE Superstar LA Knight, gave a sweet tribute to Rotunda during this past episode of "WWE SmackDown," and on Saturday, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins gave an emotional promo about Rotunda during a WWE live event in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

As seen in the video below, Rollins spoke about how he would always think about Rotunda because of the "lights [from the cellphones] in the crowd," during his entrance. He shared that he always thought of him and "the fireflies" in the crowd, even before Rotunda's passing on Thursday. Rollins ended his promo by thanking the crowd and telling them to "Follow The Buzzards."

Also, Rollins performed some of Rotunda's signature moves such as the spider walk and the mandible claw during his WWE World Heavyweight Title Street Fight match against Judgment Day leader Finn Balor. Rollins will next be defending the title on Saturday, September 2, at the WWE Premium Live Event, Payback. His opponent will be Shinsuke Nakamura.