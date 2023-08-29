Saraya Discusses Being A Veteran In AEW And Working With Skye Blue

Saraya is riding high after winning the AEW Women's World Championship at All In 2023. However, while she's the new face of the company's women's division, she's also interested in giving back behind the scenes. In a recent interview with TVInsider, Saraya spoke about her role as a locker room veteran and working with up-and-coming talents like Skye Blue.

According to Saraya, Blue has been thrown in at the deep end and is learning as she goes. However, the champion has been impressed with the rising star's performances, but she's still given her a few pointers. Additionally, Saraya praised Blue for her contributions to the backstage environment and for helping out her peers in her own right.

"If I were starting out like that I would be sh*tting bricks. I remember talking to Skye. I think she was having a singles match against Ruby [Soho]. I said to her focus on selling facials. Rather than focusing on the moves, I told her it's about the story you're telling. She is just so sweet. She is an angel backstage. Everyone loves her. She is back there gluing gems on everyone's wrestling gear. She helps make wrestling gear. She is just helpful to everybody. So it felt nice to give back to her a little bit. She is killing it."

Saraya and Blue have also faced each other in the ring. In fact, Saraya overcame her on the August 11 edition of "AEW Rampage" to punch her ticket to Wembley Stadium, where she was able to defeat Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm, and Britt Baker to win her first piece of gold in AEW.