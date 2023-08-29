Sami Zayn And Kevin Owens Vs. Finn Balor And Damian Priest Announced For WWE Payback

It didn't take long on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" for an addition to be made to the card for Payback on Saturday. And this one involves tag team gold on the line.

As Sami Zayn and Damian Priest were set to square off in the opening match, it was announced that Zayn and Kevin Owens would defend their WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Priest and his fellow Judgment Day member, Finn Balor. These four have tangled in various encounters over the last several months, but this will be the first time that this particular Judgment Day combination will vie for tag team gold against Zayn and Owens. Previously, the champions retained against Priest and Dominik Mysterio on the July 18th edition of "Raw."

It will be interesting to see whether or not Balor's friend and protege, JD McDonagh, will involve himself in Saturday's match, as he has often in Judgment Day business of late — whether they've wanted it or not. In Monday's opener, McDonagh's interference led to a South of Heaven chokeslam for Priest, allowing him to secure a win over Zayn, only to show his displeasure at McDonagh's interjection.

This won't be the only Judgment Day title defense at Payback, with Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley set to defend against Raquel Rodriguez. Mysterio, the "NXT" North American Champion, currently is not slated for a match, though it's almost certain his presence will be felt alongside his beloved Mami as she aims to ward off the challenge from Rodriguez.