Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens Retain Undisputed WWE Tag Titles Vs. The Judgment Day On Raw

The Judgment Day has been giving Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens grief for weeks. But in the main event of "WWE Raw" Monday night, a couple of outsiders evened the odds, which in the process helped the lifelong friends retain their championships in a battle with Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.

While this was a back-and-forth slugfest from the bell, things heated up before the match even started, as World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins appeared from out of nowhere to attack Finn Balor and effectively take him out of the equation.

Yet in the closing stages, the numbers were still on Judgment Day's side when Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley got involved, sending Owens into the steel steps ringside. Amidst all of the commotion, Dom Dom almost managed to steal one by catching Zayn with a rollup. And when Ripley attempted to get involved again, Liv Morgan suddenly appeared and evened the odds, eventually sending "Mami" over the barricade as payback for essentially costing her and Raquel Rodriguez the Women's Tag Team Championships with a backstage attack earlier that evening.

With order restored, Zayn hit Mysterio with an Exploder Suplex to set up the Helluva Kick, and despite initially being intercepted by Priest, Owens hit him with a Stunner as Zayn connected on "Dirty Dom" to seal the victory.