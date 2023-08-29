Why Mick Foley Calls Late WWE Star Windham Rotunda (Aka Bray Wyatt) A 'Genius'

The sudden passing of Windham Rotunda (aka Bray Wyatt) has left the professional wrestling world in a state of mourning. Wyatt established himself as one of the most creative and unique acts of the modern era, becoming successful with multiple different characters throughout his decade-long run on WWE's main roster.

Hardcore legend Mick Foley was a huge supporter of Wyatt's career and spoke on the latest edition of "Foley Is Pod" about the late star being the one man who would draw his attention as a lapsed wrestling fan.

"I thought he was a genius, I really did ... I thought so highly of him," Foley said. "When my children were all watching and I would watch too, I would watch it — kind of in the background and I would multitask — it was really Bray Wyatt that would make me put all my stuff down and I would just sit and stare at that screen and I was transfixed. I think that's the way so many people were when they watched him. Aside from everything he did in the ring, he was really a great presence backstage. I think the world would have realized sooner or later that this was a really nice man."

Whether it was as the backwoods cult leader of The Wyatt Family or the split personality of the Firefly Funhouse and The Fiend gimmick, his legacy will be that of someone who revolutionized the industry through storytelling inside and outside of the ring. Wyatt was honored on the latest episodes of "WWE SmackDown" and "WWE Raw," while many wrestlers on the AEW All In card at Wembley Stadium paid tribute to Wyatt on Sunday.