AEW's MJF Recalls Wrestling Match He Won 'With A Full Diaper'

Professional wrestling at the highest level can seem like a glamorous job, but it can be a rather messy world as well, both in the ring and backstage. MJF recently got to be part of "Hot Ones: Truth Or Dab" alongside Adam Cole, and while tackling some of the spiciest chicken wings possible, MJF ended up revealing a rather spicy story as he confirmed that he once won a match, "With a full diaper."

"I've s**t myself, I don't care," MJF said about his messiest incident. "Guys name was Ace Romero, so what happened was he was coming off the top rope, brother hit me with a splash. I thought I took a big enough log before the match, clearly, I didn't finish the job." MJF isn't the first wrestler to admit that he has had a bowel movement while competing in the ring. Over the years some of the biggest names in wrestling have admitted to suffering the same fate, with the likes of John Cena, Paul Wight, and CM Punk all having made a mess between the ropes. However, for MJF there was a silver lining in the fact he was wearing black trunks, which meant people didn't notice as much.

"It was a multi-man match so when he landed on me, immediately s**t myself. In that moment I was like, 'Oh, you know I'm just going to roll out.' So, I rolled out, kind of stayed low for a little bit, waited for my moment to strike," he said about winning the match despite his issue. "Which is more than most people would be able to say, that's why I am a World Champion, didn't happen by accident."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Hot Ones: Truth Or Dab" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.