The Most Embarrassing Moments In Live Wrestling Matches

The Great Khali was a mega star in India. His size and physique was truly superhuman, he looked like an absolute monster standing across the ring from his opponent and it can be easy to see why he became such a huge star in his home country. There was just one small issue, however ... he wasn't a good wrestler.

The Great Khali rarely seemed to know what he was doing in the ring and this was particularly the case during an Over The Top Rope Challenge with Edge on "Raw" in 2010. During the match, Edge slid out of the ring under the bottom rope, which is perfectly legal, though what The Great Khali did next threw all sense out of the window.

In pursuit of Edge, The Great Khali stepped over the top rope to the outside. Remember, this was an Over The Top Rope Challenge and The Great Khali had just embarrassingly eliminated himself. Michael Cole and Jerry Lawler on commentary both immediately noticed what Khali had just done and Cole in particular jumped on it, hilariously proclaiming what every fan was thinking, "Khali just eliminated himself!" Lawler baselessly had to argue that you needed to throw your opponent over the top rope, clearly covering for Khali's botch but everybody knew what had just happened and how much Khali had screwed up.