Eric Bischoff Labels AEW All In 2023 As 'Too Indie-Riffic'

During the latest episode of "83 Weeks," Eric Bischoff analyzed AEW All In and explained why he didn't like the lack of singles matches.

"When you don't have story, you put on a spectacle, and this was a spectacle," Bischoff said. "You had 81,000-plus fans, it was a beautiful venue. There were some great production shots, not as many as I thought I'd see. I didn't think they put the event over quite as much as I think they could have or should've, but that's probably being slightly over-critical. The lack of individual matches and the drama that usually comes with it because there's story, there's psychology in a match — even if there isn't a backstory leading into the match, the match itself can have story, which is fine."

Bischoff added, "I was pretty supportive of Tony and AEW going into not having a lot of build-up into the event, and I still am. But I think the takeaway would have been better had there been more singles matches that had great psychology in the ring. We didn't see that. What we saw was a lot of gimmick matches. Everything but the main event was a gimmick match, I think. Just too much. Too, too, too indie. It's too indie-riffic. Even though it was in front of 80,000 people, it was too indie-riffic for me."

Throughout the entire 11-match card, there were only four singles matches. Rounding out the event were three tag team matches, two trios matches, a five-on-five Stadium Stampede, and a four-way bout for the AEW Women's World Championship.

