Bully Ray Recalls The Last Thing Wrestling Legend Terry Funk Said In The ECW Arena

Last week, the wrestling world was devastated to learn about the death of Terry Funk, aged 79. Tributes for Funk poured in from across the industry since then, including some from the performers he mentored during his time in ECW. Bully Ray, aka Bubba Ray Dudley, is one ECW alumni who had a positive relationship with Funk, and he recently shared a heartwarming story about the legend's farewell message to ECW.

During a recent episode of "Busted Open," Ray revealed that he reached out to Funk about recording a promo for the ECW fans and wrestlers. Funk was more than happy to oblige, and his speech included a tribute for the Dudleys.

"It happened in December at the ECW arena. I made a phone call to Terry and I asked him to please film something for us. And he did, and it aired in the arena. For me, it was full circle for Terry Funk and my relationship with him to hear to talk to the ECW fans in the ECW arena. And the last thing Terry says in that promo is, "D'Von, get the tables."

Ray stated that he'd share the video with Funk's fan base eventually. Afterward, he went on to thank Funk for his contributions to the industry, noting that the iconic star was helpful toward the Dudleys and ECW back in the day.

"Terry, thank you for everything you ever did for me, my brother D'Von, for ECW, for the wrestling business, for wrestling fans. I will love you forever, my friend."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.