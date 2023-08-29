Kurt Angle Not Bothered By Having No Five-Star Matches To His Credit

No matter how many times the subject has been brought up, fans, pundits, and even wrestlers can't seem to stop talking about star ratings. Recently, star ratings were brought up again regarding wrestling legend Kurt Angle, who has never had a match rated five stars, prompting discussion, and Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer offering up a defense as to why he had never rated an Angle match five stars. As it turns out, while Angle is a bit shocked he's never had a match rated five stars by Meltzer, he isn't all that bothered by it, as he revealed on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet."

"It's his opinion, I will respect that," Angle said. "I do understand he's very knowledgeable of wrestling. Maybe he just doesn't like my style, I don't know. But it's unfortunate that I don't have a five-star match from him, considering people take his word as valuable. They look at him and say 'Okay, this is the guy who rates the matches, and he's pretty accurate with it.' ... I don't know what to say. I'm really surprised I haven't had one five-star match, but that's his opinion, and I have to respect it." That said, Angle does have several matches he thinks were worthy of a five-star rating, and he had no problem rattling several of them off.

"Undertaker, No Way Out 2006," Angle offered up. "Shawn Michaels, WrestleMania 21. Eddie Guerrero, SummerSlam 2004. Brock Lesnar, Iron Man Match, on 'SmackDown.' Geez, I would say ... my first World Title against The Rock. There's a lot of matches, I'm sorry man. Me personally, I would rate myself five stars for about 20 of the matches, but that's not necessarily going to be true."

