MJF Extends Thanks To Those Behind The Scenes In AEW For Helping Make All In Happen

AEW All In London 2023 is officially in the books as the nearly five-year-old company filled Wembley Stadium with over 81,000 fans on Sunday. As the dust settles and AEW looks forward to All Out in Chicago this weekend, reigning AEW World Champion MJF is expressing his gratitude for everyone involved with All In.

MJF wrote on Twitter, "ALL IN simply doesn't happen without (that mark) TK, our production team, medical, coaches, props department, social media team, ring crew, camera men, merch team, makeup team, tailors, travel team, security team, seamstresses, ring announcers, legal department, commentators, referees, and everyone in between. Make sure to thank them as much as you thank the wrestlers. But obviously and most importantly, thank me again because I deserve it. #BetterThanYouBayBay."

MJF and Adam Cole were the only two who had to pull double duty in the ring. They kicked off the Zero Hour pre-show by defeating Aussie Open for the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship. Then hours later in the main event, MJF pinned Cole to retain the AEW World Championship after a half-hour contest. MJF's reign now extends to over 283 days as he is only two months away from surpassing Kenny Omega as the company's longest-reigning world champion yet.

Following All In, AEW is adding to their pay-per-view calendar. All Out will take place on September 3, while Full Gear is now slated for November 18 in Los Angeles. But in between, for the first time ever, AEW will present WrestleDream on October 1 in Seattle. It will mark the one-year anniversary of the death of Antonio Inoki, who helped found New Japan Pro-Wrestling. It's expected that NJPW talent will appear on the card but details are scarce at this time.