Brian Gewirtz Says The Rock Really Wanted To Put Bray Wyatt Over At WWE WrestleMania 32

Windham Rotunda, known to WWE fans as Bray Wyatt, died tragically in his sleep on Thursday at age 36. Since the shocking news of his passing, numerous memorials and remembrances have sprung up on social media, podcasts, and wrestling shows from "WWE SmackDown" to All In. On "The Ten Count," former WWE Writer Brian Gewirtz said that Wyatt's moment at WrestleMania 32 with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson wasn't just a for-hire gig for the Hollywood star.

"Rock wanted to work with [Bray], I wanted Rock to work with [Bray], and Bray obviously would be more than happy to do a segment with The Rock," Gewirtz said. According to the writer, he didn't feel like he could write something for Bray, and had the former WWE Champion come up with his own lines while putting the segment together. "Here's the outline," he reportedly told Wyatt, "whatever you say, Rock will respond to."

Gewirtz says it's not always assured that performers can write their own promos, but that Bray had such a grasp of his character that it was never an issue. "The other thing I would add, the one key in that promo that we wanted to do above everything else is Rock putting Bray over." Gewirtz added that they skirted the traditional rhythms of a babyface/heel promo, with Rock wanting to make it clear to the audience that he understood Wyatt had a unique connection with them. "I thought he was just an anomaly as he transcends [the heel/face dynamic]."