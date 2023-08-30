Brian Gewirtz Makes His Prediction On Edge's Wrestling Future

As Edge's professional wrestling future hangs in a state of uncertainty, former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz weighed in with his thoughts on what "The Rated R Superstar" may decide to do next after his WWE contract expires.

While Gewirtz hasn't specifically talked to Edge about his future plans, he told Steve Fall of "Ten Count" that he believes the WWE Hall of Famer has had a fulfilling career. With that in mind, Gewirtz feels Edge may be inclined to officially hang up his wrestling boots. At the same time though, Gewirtz also recognizes that Edge may want to close out this chapter by reuniting with his best friend, Christian Cage, in AEW.

"[Edge] certainly, in my opinion, doesn't have anything to look back on and go, 'Oh, if only I had done that,'" Gewirtz said. "He's had a pretty full, amazing career over 25 years. He's going to be 50 in November. He's a husband and father. He has a budding acting career. Pretty much, he could do whatever he sets his mind to do at this point. So, I don't know. Physically, he came back. Everyone was astonished when he came back at the Royal Rumble a few years ago and didn't really miss a step, didn't miss a beat. And Christian is back, too, in AEW, and it's really astonishing and also heartwarming to see."