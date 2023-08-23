Report: Edge Believed To Be Heading To AEW After WWE Declines To Retain His Services

Since his victory over Sheamus in his hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, last week on "SmackDown," there has been plenty of speculation on Edge's wrestling future, and whether he could retire, return to WWE, or possibly head to AEW when his contract expired next month. And at the moment, the latter scenario appears to be very much in play.

PWTorch reports that Edge had approached WWE recently and presented them with a scenario that would lead to him re-signing with the promotion. It is unknown what Edge's requests were, but whatever it was, WWE would ultimately reject it. As a result, the promotion now believes that Edge will be AEW-bound and that they are aware of what Edge could make with the rival promotion.

Despite his likely departure, WWE still went ahead with their celebration of Edge's career on "SmackDown," as well as the match with Sheamus, due to wanting to create special segments and episodes for their marquee shows. It is also said that WWE has no resentment towards Edge regarding the possibility of him joining AEW, indicating the split between the two sides, should it occur, will be on good terms.

This is not the first time Edge and AEW have been linked together, as the former WWE Champion reportedly received an offer from the promotion in late 2019, before ultimately re-signing with WWE and returning to the ring after a 9 year hiatus at the 2020 Royal Rumble. AEW owner Tony Khan is said to be a big fan of the Rated-R Superstar, and Edge's arrival in AEW would reunite him with longtime friend and former tag team partner Christian Cage, who is currently "reigning" as AEW TNT Champion.