Butch Returns To WWE NXT, Earns First Win In Global Heritage Invitational

"The Bruiserweight" is once again kicking ass and taking names on "WWE NXT."

On this week's "WWE NXT," former WWE NXT UK Champion and Brawling Brute Pete "Butch" Dunne defeated Charlie Dempsey, son of former WWE Intercontinental Champion William Regal, earning the first win in the NXT Global Heritage Invitational Tournament. The 8-man Round Robin tournament kicked off between the two technicians and Butch was able to get a dominant victory over Dempsey, despite the rookie's plucky, fighting spirit.

Along with Butch and Dempsey, the tournament also contains Akira Tozawa, Joe Coffey, Nathan Frazer, Duke Hudson, Axiom, and Butch's friend and rival Tyler Bate. Two groups of four wrestlers will face each other in round-robin competition, with the winners of both blocks facing each other on September 26. The winner will receive a shot at the undisputed WWE NXT Heritage Cup Holder Noam Dar on September 30 at WWE NXT No Mercy in Bakersfield, CA.