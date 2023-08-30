Kiana James Wins Four-Way On WWE NXT, Will Face Tiffany Stratton For Women's Title

During the August 29 episode of "WWE NXT," Kiana James secured herself a future shot at Tiffany Stratton's "NXT' Women's Championship. The former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion had to defeat three other women —- Roxanne Perez, Blair Davenport, and Gigi Dolin in the main event to become the new number-one contender.

Stratton has been the "NXT" Women's Champion since the Battleground premium live event on May 28, where she defeated Lyra Valkyria in the tournament finals for the then-vacated title. Stratton's last title defense was at the Great American Bash against Chase U's Thea Hail.

The match between Stratton and James is set to take place on next week's episode. The show will also include a No DQ match between Bron Breakker and Von Wagner, Tyler Bate versus Dabba-Kato, IIja Dragunov in action against Oro Mensah, and lastly, there will be a "NXT" North American number-one contender's match between Dragon Lee and Mustafa Ali.