Kurt Angle Offers Up Early Impressions Of Gable Steveson's WWE Future

Gable Steveson finally made his in-ring debut for WWE recently at "WWE NXT's" Great American Bash, in a match against Baron Corbin. Few understand the journey that Steveson is on better than fellow Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle. The Hall of Famer believes that Steveson is an incredible athlete, but wonders how entertaining Steveson is going to be.

"I know that he loves to talk, a lot of his friends that I talk to say he's kind of a loudmouth, which is kind of good as you don't want to be shy when you're in this," Angle said to "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." "He'll probably have to break that mold of being an amateur wrestler."

Angle highlighted the differences between amateur and pro wrestling and the need to showcase emotion in pro wrestling. Fortunately, he believes Steveson has the charisma to pull it off.

"I just don't know how well he's going to translate that when he starts talking. I do remember doing a pre-tape with him in Pittsburgh and he did alright. He didn't do incredibly well, but he did well that it was like, 'Okay, this kid, he has potential,'" he said. "I expect him to have a great career. I don't know if he's going to have the career I had, but I think he could, he could, definitely."

Steveson's first appearances have been met with fans booing him, despite going against an experienced heel in Corbin. However, Angle thinks that is exactly what WWE wants the reaction to be.

"I think it was a really smart decision to do that. Now you have made him something where the fans care about him," he said. "They don't know who he is. They know he's an Olympic gold medalist, but they don't know what he's about."

