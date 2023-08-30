Former AEW Star Joey Janela Has An Idea For The Fixing Company's Backstage Issues

Following reports of another alleged bust-up behind the curtain at All Elite Wrestling, former AEW talent and current GCW Extreme Champion Joey Janela took to social media — where he often expresses his unique takes on the world of professional wrestling — and provided a "100% genuine" plan to help the backstage environment at Tony Khan's promotion.

"If talents can't get along place them in a sensory deprivation tank until match time," Janela said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Once it's match time, shackle them by the wrists and ankles much like a prisoner (but not really) and escort them to this Airlock chamber attached to the entrance way (as seen below) Once the match is over re shackle them and take them by bullet proof SUV to the nearest Subway station. Best wishes."

Moments after AEW's historic All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium went on the air this past Sunday night, it was reported that CM Punk and Jack Perry had been involved in a physical altercation behind the curtain. The incident allegedly occurred after Perry defended the FTW Championship against HOOK on the All In pre-show and before Punk's "Real World Championship" clash against Samoa Joe on the main card.

AEW CEO Tony Khan confirmed an incident had taken place while speaking to the media at the All In post-show press conference. AEW's head booker said he would not comment further until there had been a full investigation. It's said that Punk and Perry have been suspended.