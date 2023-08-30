Nick Jackson Praises Several Wrestlers, Including WWE's Cody Rhodes, After AEW All In

CM Punk's reported scuffle with Jack Perry might be dominating the headlines in the wake of AEW All In 2023. However, the show itself can be chalked up as a massive success after attracting over 81,000 fans to Wembley Stadium, earning a reported $10 million gate in the process. With emotions running high, Nick Jackson has since taken to his Instagram Stories and thanked some of the wrestlers who paved the way for AEW to be able to host such a massive show.

Jackson praised several AEW stars, both past and present. Speaking about Hikaru Shida, he claimed that the former AEW Women's World Champion doesn't get enough credit for her contributions to the division. As for the Best Friends and Orange Cassidy, he said that all three performers have paid their dues and earned all of their success.

The Elite member also heaped praise on Sting, stating that he's a joy to work with. "They say never meet your [heroes]. I disagreed with that statement when I met Sting. It's an honor to have him in AEW." Jackson also called Darby Allin one of the craziest performers in the wrestling business.

Elsewhere, he congratulated Adam Cole and MJF for their performance in the main event at All In. Jackson also said that he loves Eddie Kingston and praised FTR for always pushing the Young Bucks to up their game.

Some non-AEW stars also received a mention. Jackson called NJPW's Will Ospreay the best wrestler in the world. Finally, he thanked Cody Rhodes for his role in bringing the first All In to life, which effectively led to the creation of AEW. "This doesn't happen without you," he wrote. "Spoiler alert for the people who say we hate each other. That isn't true."