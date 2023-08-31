WWE NXT Ratings Fall Again With No Judgment Day Match On The Show

This week's "WWE NXT" saw a dip in the ratings, possibly due to "NXT" North American Champion Dominik Mysterio and his popular Judgment Day comrades not being present on the show. The group was responsible for the show's highest ratings in two years at the beginning of the month.

"Wrestlenomics" is reporting that "WWE NXT" dropped 15% in overall viewership on Tuesday, as only 614,000 tuned in to watch the beginning of the NXT Global Heritage Invitational Tournament. Ratings in the coveted 18-49 demographic dropped by 17% with only 212,000 tuning in from the age range.

The highest-rated segment in the program, in both the overall viewership and the 18-49 demographic, was the second half of the opening contest, which saw The Creed Brothers defeat The Dyad in a Steel Cage Match and earned the Creeds their jobs on "NXT" back after the bitter feud with The Dyad and The Schism. The lowest-rated segment was a section that featured numerous promos and Nathan Frazer's loss to Gallus's Joe Coffey in the Global Heritage Invitational.

The news comes after WWE ratings rose for last week's "WWE SmackDown" tribute show dedicated to Windham Rotunda aka Bray Wyatt and WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk, which saw a 41% spike in the ratings. The boost in ratings carried over to Monday's "WWE Raw" which also saw a small bump in the ratings.

Last week's "NXT" also saw healthy viewership, as the program was a special episode entitled "NXT Heatwave," and had numerous title matches, resulting in a 6% bump in the viewership before this week's dip.