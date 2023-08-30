WWE Raw Ratings See Slight Uptick For Payback Go-Home Show

With AEW All In last Sunday, WWE Payback on Saturday, and AEW All Out coming up on Sunday, a rising tide appears to be raising all boats in professional wrestling.

Wrestlenomics is reporting that "WWE Raw" experienced a five percent bump in overall viewership on Monday with an average of 1,677,000 viewers overall, and a three percent bump in the coveted P18-49 demographic, with 671,000 18-49 year-olds tuning in. The most viewed segment was Damian Priest's win over WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn, while the highest-rated segment in the P18-49 demographic was the ending of Chad Gable's match against Ludwig Kaiser, which Gable won via disqualification.

The least viewed segment was the beginning of Becky Lynch's Falls Count Anywhere match against Zoey Stark. Some fans tuned back in to watch Lynch defeat Trish Stratus' henchwoman by the end of the show. The night also featured the return of WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler, who appeared live during a commercial break, his first live appearance in WWE since he suffered a stroke in February.

This week's "Raw" was the last episode before WWE's Payback event on Saturday, with only this Friday's "SmackDown" left to build to the premium live event.

The ratings news comes after WWE saw a 41 percent spike in its ratings for "SmackDown" on Friday, likely carried by fans' desire to watch the tribute to former WWE Champion Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, who died in his sleep on Thursday following heart complications brought on by a COVID diagnosis earlier this year, upending all plans for "SmackDown," which ended up a touching memorial for the fallen Superstar.