Eric Bischoff: AEW All In Felt Like A 'Good Indie Show On Steroids,' Not WrestleMania

All Elite Wrestling's historic All In pay-per-view took place this past weekend at Wembley Stadium in London, England. During an appearance on his "83 Weeks" podcast, regular AEW critic Eric Bischoff provided his honest opinion on the promotion's inaugural event across the pond.

"This did not have a WrestleMania feel to me at all," Bischoff said. "WrestleMania feels like WrestleMania ... You know you're watching a WrestleMania from the moment that show opens to the moment it closes. You know you're watching something special. This show was unique in the sense that it was in front of 80,000 people at Wembley Stadium and all that, but what took place inside of that ring and what didn't take place in terms of the packages and the support and the drama that goes along with it.

"The entrances, I thought, were pretty good, but not what you'd expect for a stadium show. It just felt like a really, really good indie show on steroids."

During the same podcast episode, Bischoff labeled All In as "too indie-riffic," even though the show took place in front of 81,035 fans at Wembley Stadium, setting a new record for the largest paid attendance in the history of pro wrestling events. Bischoff also felt that there should have been more singles matches "that had great psychology in the ring" on the card.

Leading into the Wembley Stadium show, Bischoff criticized the plan to have Adam Cole and reigning AEW World Champion MJF, who faced each other in All In main event for the world title, challenge Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) for the ROH World Tag Team Championship on the pre-show.



