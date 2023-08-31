AEW Star Jeff Jarrett On Working With Anthony Ogogo, Charisma & Upside

Anthony Ogogo made his return to an AEW ring last weekend at All In, working alongside Paul Wight and Grado to defend the honor of the U.K. wrestling fans. That marked his first time back in AEW since an "AEW Dark" appearance in August 2022.

The former Olympic boxer got to mix it up with Jeff Jarrett and his crew at Wembley Stadium. But Jarrett had been tapping into Ogogo's knowledge of the United Kingdom via text before he traveled overseas to do press for All In.

"I was picking his brain before I went to the media tour, several weeks before I went to the media tour," Jarrett admitted on his "My World" podcast. "I had never met him face to face until Sunday — and when I tell you, a very, very brief encounter. But that dude, he's got charisma."

Jarrett confessed that he thinks he's a good judge of charisma, and evidently believes that Ogogo has plenty to offer. However, he hasn't been a regular on "AEW Dynamite" since his infamous storyline with Cody Rhodes came to an end.

"I don't know much of his in-ring past, and I know it's very limited," he said. "I think mechanics is important but it's not the end all be all ... He's got a lot of charisma and a lot of upside."

Ogogo signed a two-year contract extension with AEW, which will see him stick with the promotion until at least the start of 2025. However, it remains to be seen when the Englishman will be returning to weekly television.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.