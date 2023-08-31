Dwayne The Rock Johnson Teams Up With Oprah To Take On Disaster Relief

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is teaming up with Oprah Winfrey to tackle disaster relief following the wildfires in Maui, Hawaii. The duo announced their initiative, the People's Fund of Maui, on August 31.

Johnson wrote on Twitter, "We're honored to announce the People's Fund of Maui, a fund putting money directly in the pockets of those who were affected by the recent wildfires. As Oprah and I have seen firsthand, the impacts of these wildfires have been devastating, and we're here to ensure with 100% guarantee that your donations will go directly into the hands of Lahaina residents."

He added, "Every adult resident who lives in the affected area and was displaced by the wildfires in Lahaina and Kula is eligible to receive $1200 per month to help them through this period of recovery. All you have to do is go to PeoplesFundofMaui.org to apply. We are honored to start this campaign with $10 million dollars and ask for your help in donating to those who have lost their homes. We thank you in advance for your contribution."

The island suffered devastation on August 8 when high winds knocked down electrical poles that then created fires that spread rapidly because of dry conditions. Thousands of structures were destroyed, resulting in the loss of over one hundred lives.

AEW recently shifted its schedule to have funds from the Fight for the Fallen edition of "AEW Dynamite" go directly to Maui Food Bank. WWE star Bayley also announced she is auctioning off some of her ring gear on eBay to donate funds.